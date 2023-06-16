Celtic assistant expected to stay - gossip
- Published
Celtic assistant John Kennedy is expected to stay at the club rather than join former manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Sun), external
Postecoglou is set to appoint former Celtic assistant Chris Davies to Spurs' backroom team. (Record), external
Scott Sinclair believes his former manager at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, can turn the current side into Invincibles mark two should he return to the Parkhead dugout. (Sun), external
Celtic could face Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the same Champions League group if they are seeded in pot four. (Record), external
Kyogo Furuhashi netted as a substitute in Japan's 6-0 defeat of El Salvador, while Celtic teammate Reo Hatate started in midfield. (Scotsman - subscription), external
Celtic defender Ewan Otoo, 20, is close to finalising a permanent move to Dunfermline following a loan spell. (Courier - subscription), external