Celtic assistant John Kennedy is expected to stay at the club rather than join former manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Sun), external

Postecoglou is set to appoint former Celtic assistant Chris Davies to Spurs' backroom team. (Record), external

Scott Sinclair believes his former manager at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, can turn the current side into Invincibles mark two should he return to the Parkhead dugout. (Sun), external

Celtic could face Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the same Champions League group if they are seeded in pot four. (Record), external

Kyogo Furuhashi netted as a substitute in Japan's 6-0 defeat of El Salvador, while Celtic teammate Reo Hatate started in midfield. (Scotsman - subscription), external

Celtic defender Ewan Otoo, 20, is close to finalising a permanent move to Dunfermline following a loan spell. (Courier - subscription), external

