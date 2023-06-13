King Kev's reign nears end - analysis

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

All good things come to an end, and that end looks to be nigh.

What do we know about Kevin van Veen's future, then? Well, we know there have been several clubs in touch about taking the Motherwell striker away from Fir Park. The one leading the charge is recently relegated Dutch side Groningen.

A media report in his homeland says terms have been agreed, but nothing official has been confirmed at Well. Or not yet, anyway.

His loss will be hugely felt. With a staggering 29 goals, records all over the shop toppled as Van Veen struck goals and gold under Stuart Kettlewell in recent months. One wonders just how many he'd have bagged if Kettlewell had taken charge sooner.

For months now Motherwell fans have been told to enjoy Van Veen now as his departure this summer almost seemed inevitable. At 32, it's his last shot at a big deal, there's a year left on his contract so Motherwell will benefit to some extent, and a bumper move to China only just fell through a couple of months ago. Still, it doesn't make the boots to fill any smaller