Tony Cottee has revealed why his early days at Leicester City after signing in 1997 proved a challenge.

The striker joined the Foxes after a spell playing in Malaysia but endured a slow start under manager Martin O'Neill.

"The biggest problem I had, and I knew when I got into training with Leicester, I wasn't fit," Cottee told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"I had a very difficult year. The fitness you need in Malaysia is not the fitness you need in the Premier League. If you are doing half the running, you have half the fitness. That wasn't easy.

"I was still living in Essex as my wife was pregnant. I did look at some lovely places to live in Leicester.

"I didn't want to uproot my daughter, I had twins on the way. It was a difficult decision but I decided to stay in Essex and commute to Leicester.

"Whatever way you look at it, it was a big thing to do. At 32, you shouldn't be spending four hours on the motorway.

"It took me four or five months to get fit. We played Grimsby in the League Cup - we were the holders - and we got walloped. I remember Martin slaughtering everyone. He got to me and said 'Tony, what did I pay for you?' I said '£500,000 boss'. He said 'that was £500,000 too much'."

