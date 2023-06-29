We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Liverpool this season.

Here are some of your picks:

Noah: Stefan Bajectic. He played for us this season during the toughest of times and was a glimmer of hope. A bad injury ended his season, but a player who can play centre-back, defensive midfield and central midfield? He's saved us 40 million quid.

Joe: After a really good loan at Bolton last year, I’d love to see more of Connor Bradley this year. If we don’t sign a new right-back, but we do place Trent in midfield, then I’m not too worried. Bradley excelled last year and is ready to play in the Premier League.

Duncan: I’d like to see Ben Doak play this season. He could become a special player and has bags of talent.

Peter: If they can stay fit then it could be a huge season for both Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. With hopefully a few new top-level midfielders around them they both have the potential to hit top level sooner rather than later and I can't wait to see it.

Ben: For my money it's got to be Oakley Cannonier - kid has a very bright future at the club.