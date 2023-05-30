'A fully deserved fate that feels self-inflicted on a number of levels'

Paul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

Fir Park, Parkhead, Ibrox, Pittodrie, the Tony Macaroni, etc... adios.

Gayfield, Cappielow, Starks Park, Somerset Park, etc… see ya soon.

Relegation was confirmed on Sunday, although in truth, our fate was sealed months ago. When the book is written on Dundee United’s 2022/23 season, it will undoubtedly catalogue a litany of sporting mishaps both on, and off, the park. As fans, we have witnessed defence howlers, goalkeeping errors and sitters missed, all season. Off the park however, has also been well below par.

A squad was assembled at the start of this season that most fans thought was an improvement on the year before. Relative big name signings were made. Steven Fletcher, Aziz Behich, Dylan Levitt and Jamie McGrath were all brought to Tannadice. No one could complain.

That was until the games started. It was clearly apparent that we had assembled a massively unbalanced squad. Still, the second game of the season provided United fans with one of the best nights that Tannadice has seen in many a year. AZ Alkmaar were seen off the premises. In hindsight, we should have just called the season there, as everything was downhill after that.

The side would ship 23 goals in four games afterwards and that was all she wrote for the cardigan wearing Jack Ross’ tenure at the club. Enter Liam Fox.

To say that Fox wasn’t the popular choice among fans would be an understatement. That, however, made no difference to the decision makers at the club as they announced that Mr Fox was the “outstanding candidate” for the post and would be rewarded with a two year contract. Marvellous.

The team then struggled along until January when it was clear to everyone, and their granny, that we needed reinforcements in several areas. So what happened? Well we loaned out Tony Watt to a ‘rival’ and brought no one in to replace him. Let’s not also forget, we punted Nicky Clark to St Johnstone early in the season and never replaced him either. That all meant that we were now solely reliant upon 36-year-old Steven Fletcher as our only striker. What could possibly go wrong?

The answer to that would be everything. Liam Fox could only muster seven victories from his 25 games in charge and he too was gone. Enter Jim Goodwin.

Again, not a popular appointment, but he came in and somehow looked like he may just get a tune out of the same players that had offered up very little in the way of tunes all season. Going into the split we would string together three wins on the bounce. A minor miracle appeared to be close to becoming a reality. We were within touching distance of St Johnstone and incredibly, were sitting in 10th place.

Without going over every one of the last five games, let’s just fast forward to right now. The team failed to get themselves up for any of the fixtures, losing all five, and find themselves relegated to the Championship. It is a fate that feels self-inflicted on a number of levels and is fully deserved.

The fans are angry about this. This shouldn’t have happened, but it has. We now must look to the future with Jim Goodwin as our gaffer and simply trust that people that have made horrendous decisions this past year are either not making them moving forwards, or make better ones. Certain players will be gone, and good riddance to them. They have let themselves, the club, and the fans down this season, far too often.

As for me and many like me, wherever it may be, I’ll be back supporting the team in the first game of the season. I can’t honestly say that I am looking forward to it right now but give it time. The anger will subside, and the pain will ease.

Who knows, we may even win some games next season...