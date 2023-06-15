Keith Watson has delivered a farewell message to the Ross County fans as he leaves the club after the "craziest" game of his career.

"Unfortunately, my time at County has come to an end, what a five years it’s been," the 33-year-old skipper told the County website.

"From winning the Championship to a dramatic play-off win to stay in the Premiership - where County belong.

"That last play-off game was one of the craziest games I’ve ever played in and the belief and never-say-die attitude from lads was incredible, it was a pleasure playing along side you all.

"A big thank you to the fans and everyone at the club for the past five years. I wish Ross county nothing but success in the future."