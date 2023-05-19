Steven Bradley is preparing for a big summer to be at his “best” next season as he tries to improve his mindset around his performances.

The 21-year-old joined Livingston from Hibs on a two-and-a-half-year deal midway through the season in search of regular game-time.

Bradley has made 13 starts for David Martindale's side but the winger feels he needs to “become more consistent in games” and is hoping he can start that with an improved performance against bottom-of-the-table Dundee United on Saturday.

"I started off really well, the first few games we were winning but since then I've not been at my best,” he said.

“I've not been consistent enough personally, I'm trying to improve every day and get better but it is hard at times.

"Sometimes if I've not had the best game, I think about what I can do to change it, it's about trying to find a way to improve every day in training and become more consistent in games.

"It affects you when you're not playing at your best because you go home after a game and look back and think 'I wish I'd done this different, I wish I'd done that different' and that plays on your mind.

"It can be frustrating at times but I'm still young and I feel like I've got time to improve and make my game better and become more consistent, that's my aim personally.

"I'm confident it will start to click next season, I've got a big summer ahead where I'll be working on things I can improve, especially the physical side of my game, my strength.

“I've been given a plan so I'll be in the gym a lot over the summer and it's all about doing the right things."