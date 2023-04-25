Manager Mikel Arteta says Arsenal still believe they can win the Premier League title and that his players will show how much they want it against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Arteta has called for "perfection" if the Gunners want to win a first top-flight title since 2004.

When asked if his players still believe they can pip City despite three consecutive draws, he said: "100%. We knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably with Liverpool. What those teams have done in the past six or seven years, they fully deserve that credit.

"We were the ones that wanted to be closing that gap as much as we possibly could and we are toe to toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad, and we know after that we are going to have five really difficult games.

"The belief is there. When I look at how they train, how they react, the mood in the dressing room and how they defend each other in every moment, we really want it and we are going to show that again tomorrow night.

"You have to deliver in the right moments and it has to be perfection.

"It’s going to be a tough night and a challenge, but the opportunity is incredible for us.

"If you want to be champions you have to win those matches. It's as simple as that."