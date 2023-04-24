'Brighton have been one of the best teams all season'

Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly says he was "gutted" to see Solly March miss the decisive penalty for Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, but praised Albion for their impressive season.

The ex-Tottenham right-back believes Roberto de Zerbi's side have been one of the Premier League's best sides this campaign, alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Brighton were probably the better team overall and have been one of the best teams all season.

"You look at Arsenal, Manchester City and then Brighton - for the squad of players they have and the players they lost.

"They lost Cucurella, Bissouma and Trossard. Caicedo and Mac Allister could go into any team’s midfield. Solly March is having the season of his life and I’m so gutted he missed the penalty. They’ve had some season."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker added: "It would have been great to see Brighton there [in the final].

"They have been one of my favourite teams to watch this season. The football they play, their approach, their attitude is just great to watch and it’s what football fans want to see.

"Your team is going out there, regardless of the opposition, and playing with no fear, trying to win a football match, wanting to score goals, wanting to give the fans something to cheer about."

Did you know?

Brighton have lost their last three penalty shootouts.

Albion have failed to score in four of their six games at Wembley and are yet to win there (D2 L4). It's the most times any club side has played at the stadium without a victory.

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds