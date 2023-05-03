Celtic defender faces up to four months out - gossip

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to four months as he recovers from knee surgery. (Sun)

Anthony Ralston wishes fellow Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston well in his recover from injury and says he's ready to step in for the Canadian. (Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to be offered 10,000 tickets for June's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

