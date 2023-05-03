Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to four months as he recovers from knee surgery. (Sun), external

Anthony Ralston wishes fellow Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston well in his recover from injury and says he's ready to step in for the Canadian. (Record), external

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to be offered 10,000 tickets for June's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip