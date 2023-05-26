Tottenham boss Ryan Mason stressed the importance of having an identity at the club ahead of the final game of the Premier League season.

Spurs travel to Elland Road on Sunday in the knowledge Leeds need to beat them to stand any chance of staying up.

Mason's side will need to better Aston Villa's result to secure a place in the Europa Conference League next season.

On his role at the club Mason said: "One of my main things with my team of people was to try and create a togetherness, to make us feel part of something and to lay foundations for what we want and expect a team to look and play like in the future."

Speculation continues around the future of England and Spurs captain Harry Kane who has been linked with a move away from the North London club this summer.

Asked to sum up Kane's time at the club Mason added: "Can't sum up his time as he's still our player. Sum it up when it’s a closed chapter and speak about the past. Certainly not the case.

"For any player, manager, when one leaves, it's important to have a succession plan in place. When people leave the next one comes in and the impact is not so big. Not just Harry but others.

"Ultimately in 10-20 years Tottenham Hotspur will still be the club. Players and staff come in and out but for me it’s really important to have identity and real idea in all departments."