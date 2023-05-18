Cooper confirmed Emmanuel Dennis is back in full training and apart from usual knocks and niggles there are no new long-term injuries for the match.

As they head into the final two games of the season, he said the players are "positive and motivated" to try and stay in the Premier League for another season.

Cooper praised opponents Arsenal as a "top team" and despite their set-back he still expects to "come up against a team that quite rightly have been up at the top of the table for most of the season".

On players starting to gel, he said: "You want players to be confident about themselves and confident in team-mates and plans you've put in place so that they can go and succeed in the next game."

The Reds head into the remainder of the season with their fate and their own hands and Cooper said: "You always want it to be in your own hands and we've managed to create that for now and that's what we have to try and capitalise on."