Finishing seventh 'massive' for Motherwell finances, says Kettlewell

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says finishing top of the Premiership’s bottom half would be a “huge” boost to his budget.

The seventh-place Steelmen are a point clear of Livingston with three matches left, starting with Ross County's visit to Fir Park on Saturday.

“It helps the football club, it’s as simple as that. If we can hopefully cement our league placing it is massive for us, it is huge,” said Kettlewell.

“There isn’t an endless supply of money. So it’s about us being as proactive as we can with our business, our placings in the league.

“There’s only a couple of ways a club can improve the finance they bring in – you either sell a player, you go on a cup run, or you have a good league placing.

“You want to freshen up the squad and put your own stamp on it, but the ability to do that can be limited at times, so the more I can bring in with a league placing, that helps those scenarios.”

Kettlewell is braced for a “bruising encounter” against his former club County as Motherwell seek to continue their fine form with a third straight win.

“We’re going to face a County side that are off the back of a couple of good victories and I can see it being a really tough, physical game,” he added.

“You look at the top of the form table and that’s a huge incentive for us.

“You look at the form table over the last six games and we sit top of that just now, along with Aberdeen and Celtic, which is a huge achievement at this stage for our club.

“I want to add to that and the players have a real aspiration to do so as well. Just finish the season as best we possibly can.”