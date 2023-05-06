Postecoglou 'not in same ball park as Stein - gossip

Ange PostecoglouSNS

Ange Postecoglou is on course for a domestic treble with Celtic this season

"I'm not in that ball-park, mate", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou when asked about comparisons with the great Jock Stein. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes the appraisal of defender Carl Starfelt as a 'bombscare' is ill judged. (Record)

Former Celtic player Massimo Donati has won the Serie D title in charge of Legnago Salus and would like to return to Scotland in the future. (Sun)

