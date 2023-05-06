Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to BBC Match of the Day: "I hope [we are safe]. Of course this victory is about the merit of the players. We arrived here five months ago with 10 points after 16 matches at the bottom, four points from the team above.

"We were in a very bad situation with bad belief and low morale. The players have worked very hard and we have suffered. In the last game against Brighton, it was tough for us but they showed quality again. We have played against the best team in the second half of the season and we deserved to win. We are happy for the players.

"I have won the Europa League and played with Sevilla in the Champions League but, for me, this is the most important achievement. I want to highlight the club, the staff, the owners, the players and the fans. Without our fans all of this was impossible. They had a big disappointment in the last match against Brighton and today they showed their best."

On the recovery from the Brighton defeat: "We tried to be honest with the players to tell them they are not this team. Maybe they can have a bad day but they are not this team. In football, you can win or lose but the most important thing is to say we put it all in the pitch. This is my only demand and they did it today."