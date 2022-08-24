Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

The Erik ten Hag era has arrived at Manchester United and, despite the disastrous defending that preceded, it was worth the wait.

While thousands of fans outside protested against the club's owners, those inside Old Trafford - including new £60m signing Casemiro - were treated to a United performance at full throttle.

The stats don't lie - United ran over 18km more than against Brentford in their previous game. A front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga were a constant threat, with Anthony Martial coming off the bench in the second half and playing like a real number nine.

They did to an off-colour Liverpool what Jurgen Klopp's side are famed for doing to others, relentlessly pressing high and forcing mistakes - and then cutting through their opponents with swift incision. Sancho and Rashford's classy finishes will do their confidence the world of good.

As for the coach, other than swearing in his post-match media duties, Ten Hag had nothing to apologise for. He didn't put a foot wrong. Big calls to drop Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw paid off, with new signings Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia exceptional in defence.

This performance has set the template for what they can do when they all buy into the manager's vision. The challenge now is to repeat it consistently, starting on Saturday lunchtime at Southampton.

Summer signings Christian Eriksen, Malacia and Martinez are clearly part of Ten Hag's plans, while Martial, Rashford and Sancho appear to fit how he wants to play. Whether David de Gea, Maguire and Ronaldo can say the same only time will tell.