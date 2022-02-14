Your views: Can Wolves push for a Champions League spot?

We've been asking for your views on Wolves' current form and whether a Champions League place is on the cards this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Margaret: Having followed Wolves all the way down to the bottom division, if they could qualify for the Champions League it would be beyond my wildest dreams. I think we can as long as we don't get any serious injuries. We need Neto to come back and immediately be the player he was when he got injured. But whatever happens they have exceeded my expectations.

Duncan: Europa League would be good again for next season for sure. I really enjoyed our last European foray and we didn’t disgrace ourselves either! It brought back so many great memories of when we played in the Uefa Cup when I was a young boy. We need to enjoy regular European football to build ourselves up for a determined Champions League season.

Chris: Bruno Lage is improving each player in that Wolverhampton Wanderers squad and with the return of Pedro Neto on the horizon, you can’t rule out the pack back in Europe!

