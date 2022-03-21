Leicester 2-1 Brentford: The pick of the stats

Leicester have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), which is as many victories as they recorded across their previous 14 games in the competition (D4 L7).

Brentford have lost eight of their last 11 games in the Premier League (W2 D1), while their only two victories in the competition in this period came against sides in the relegation zone (3-1 v Norwich and 2-0 v Burnley).

Since losing to Fulham (1-2) and Leeds (1-3) at home last season, Leicester have won each of their last six meetings with promoted sides in the Premier League, scoring at least two goals in each game.