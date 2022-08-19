Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Newcastle.

Here's the key lines from his news conference:

New signing Sergio Gomez is ready to play against Newcastle, with Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer also back in contention.

Guardiola rubbished the four-point gap to Liverpool being significant after two games, joking: "Just 111 points left." (Actually, Pep, it's 108).

Following their new investment, Guardiola believes Newcastle are "here to stay".

However, he's also warned them to spend and invest wisely: "No one has the secret to success. When you believe you have something football punches strong and makes you fall down."

He later used Manchester City's own example: "We are aligned with the hierarchy – the way we want to play, the players we want to buy. We are on the same page. That's why I stay here."

