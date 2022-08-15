Fixing Manchester United's problems is going to be a long process which will not be fixed by a couple more summer signings, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

Murray, who was commentating on Saturday's game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "It is a right mess and it has been for a couple of seasons now.

"Changing the manager is not miraculously going to save this Manchester United team and make them automatics for Champions League and fighting for Premier Leagues.

"This is going to be a process and stepping away and assessing the situation and building a philosophy within the football that runs right from the first team down to the academy so that pathway is made for young professionals to step into the Manchester United first team.

"Not having to go and splash millions and millions of pounds on maybes that don’t play your style even though at this current moment in time Manchester United don’t seem to have a style pinned down."

