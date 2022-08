Transfer news: Hammers make contact with Chelsea for Emerson

West Ham have approached Chelsea to sign Italy international left-back Emerson Palmieri.(Fabrizio Romano), external

The Hammers are also interested in Paris St-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, as they try to improve their defensive options. (Sun), external

Marseille, Monaco and the West London club are all interested in taking Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, with the Old Trafford side keen to offload. (Athletic via Sun), external

