Lens 2-1 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

  • Arsenal have suffered their first ever away Champions League defeat in France in their ninth game there (W6 D2) – two of the three times they have failed to win there have come against Lens (1-1 draw in 1998, 2-1 defeat tonight).

  • Lens became the first team to beat Arsenal in a European match after conceding the first goal since Eintracht Frankfurt in November 2019 in a Europa League match. The Gunners were unbeaten in 17 such games since then (W14 D3).

  • Gabriel Jesus became the third player to score in his first two Champions League appearances for Arsenal, along with Marouane Chamakh in 2010 and Lukas Podolski in 2012.

  • Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the only Premier League player with both five goals and five assists in all competitions this season, with Saka assisting Gabriel Jesus’ goal tonight.

