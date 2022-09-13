Rangers v Napoli: Commentator's notes

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod

A couple of generations of Napoli supporters have grown up hearing the stories of their club’s glory days as they triumphed at home and abroad in the mid-to-late 1980s.

It has been a tumultuous few decades since Maradona, Careca and Alemao were helping 'Gil Azzurri' to their two Scudettos and the Uefa Cup.

Napoli are now in their seventh Champions League group-stage campaign, with Rangers next in their sights, while they top the embryonic Serie A table as their quest for a long-awaited league title continues.

A 4-1 pounding of Liverpool in Campania on matchday one has raised expectation levels for a club that has resurrected itself in the last decade or so after enduring a journey through the lower leagues that the Ibrox fans know only too well.

The good news for Rangers is the likely absence of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who has a thigh injury, while Mexico forward Hirving Lozano is another absentee.

However, a star to emerge during what has been a transitional summer for Napoli is Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

And long-time Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni’s career has caught fire recently, hence his move to Naples, while Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored twice against Liverpool.

Napoli’s name emerged from pot three in the Champions League draw and although Luciano Spalletti's side have been shorn of mainstays like Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly, the draw could have been kinder to Rangers.