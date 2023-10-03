Zaha ready to cause United a problem

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It was after 21:00 when Wilfried Zaha sat down to talk to the media last night.

Delays on Galatasaray's journey to Manchester meant Zaha's arrival into the media suite at Old Trafford was 75 minutes later than planned.

His demeanour was - for him - pretty normal. Relaxed, almost disinterested. He didn't seem to appreciate that all answers had to be translated, either from Turkish to English or, in his case, English to Turkish.

But, and this is also usual for Zaha, his answers had meaning behind them.

When I asked him, despite attracting so many plaudits during his time at Crystal Palace, if his effective failure to make it at Old Trafford a decade ago bothered him, he sat forward in his seat and beamed.

"I’ll be honest, when you look at my face do you think I am bothered at all? No."

Zaha said he wasn't willing to let his career die because of one bad experience.

But he looked determined. Manchester United may have a problem with their former player tonight.