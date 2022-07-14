Woolery departing Well for Turkey?

Motherwell could be set to lose Kaiyne Woolery, with reports linking the forward with a move to Turkish side Sakaryaspor.

The Daily Record, external state the 27-year-old has been "given permission to open talks" with the second-tier club.

The same report says keeper Aston Oxborough has been handed a trial at the Lanarkshire side.

Meanwhile, the Fir Park club are keen to avoid losing fellow attacker Kevin van Veen, who has also been attracting interest from abroad.

Chief executive Alan Burrows confirmed earlier in the week the Dutch striker has been has been offered a new deal.