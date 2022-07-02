Charlton blooper hands Lafferty the winner

A crazy bit of defending from Charlton Athletic handed Kyle Lafferty the only goal of the game as Kilmarnock ended their Spanish pre-season training camp with a victory.

The English League One side had the better of the chances in Marbella, with striker Diallang Jaiyesimi firing against a post, before a 61st-minute blooper that will be trending on social media.

Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott made a mess of a lazy back pass across his own goalmouth from full-back Mandela Egbo and Northern Ireland striker Lafferty tapped into the open net.

The Scottish Premiership side next visit Highland League champions Fraserburgh in their opening Scottish League Cup group game next Saturday as Charlton continue their pre-season away to Dartford.