'Guardiola took an unnecessary risk'

Chris Sutton is still baffled by Pep Guardiola's decision to start back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool.

Guardiola's selection backfired when Steffen gifted Jurgen Klopp's side their second goal when he miscontrolled in his six-yard area, allowing Sadio Mane to pounce.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "You have to play your best goalkeeper if you want to win silverware.

"They took an unnecessary risk. Who’s going to play in the Champions League final? Ederson. So Pep playing Steffen I don’t understand.

"If you want to give yourself the best possible chance of winning, you play your best goalkeeper, right?"

Journalist Rory Smith added: "Guardiola said in the press conference after it’s really nice that you believe in your reserve goalkeeper, that you want to give him the chance and you don’t want to be the guy who says: ‘Do you know what, Zack? Thanks for all your help - but we’re playing the guy who is good now.'

"Surely you only do that if you have a full-strength defence? What Guardiola ended up with was a reserve goalkeeper, a makeshift back four because of injury - and then Fernandinho, who hasn’t played a lot of football recently.

"The whole back six of the team was new and unfamiliar, and that was the issue. You could have got away with Steffen if you played Laporte and Stones, and had Walker available, and played Cancelo."

