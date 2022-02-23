OTD - Claudio Ranieri is sacked by Leicester
- Published
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
On this day in 2017, Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City despite guiding them to perhaps the most remarkable Premier League triumph in history the year before.
The Italian manager joined the Foxes to much scepticism after his time as Greece boss came to a humiliating end following a defeat by the Faroe Islands.
But his appointment proved to be a masterstroke as he took a team that finished 14th in the 2014-15 season and completely transformed their fortunes.
Many Leicester players had the best season of their careers under the genial Ranieri, who was a far cry from Nigel Pearson in terms of management style.
None more so than striker Jamie Vardy, who scored 24 goals in their title triumph, including a record-breaking streak in 11 consecutive matches.
It was also a spectacular season for winger Riyad Mahrez, who weighed in with 18 goals and was voted PFA Player of the Year.
The 2016-17 season was a major reality check though for Ranieri and his Leicester side - in the league at least.
By late November they had lost six of their opening 12 matches, conceding 20 goals and scoring just 14.
In the Champions League though, their fortunes could not have been more different - winning their first three group games and going on to finish top of their group to advance to the knockout stages.
But they could not replicate their European form domestically and a day after a 2-1 loss at Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Ranieri was dismissed on 23 February, with the Foxes just two points above relegation.
Despite a difficult second season, Ranieri is still fondly remembered in Leicester - not only for that stunning Premier League triumph, but also his famous "dilly ding, dilly dong" wake-up calls to his players in training.