OTD - Claudio Ranieri is sacked by Leicester

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

On this day in 2017, Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City despite guiding them to perhaps the most remarkable Premier League triumph in history the year before.

The Italian manager joined the Foxes to much scepticism after his time as Greece boss came to a humiliating end following a defeat by the Faroe Islands.

But his appointment proved to be a masterstroke as he took a team that finished 14th in the 2014-15 season and completely transformed their fortunes.

Many Leicester players had the best season of their careers under the genial Ranieri, who was a far cry from Nigel Pearson in terms of management style.

None more so than striker Jamie Vardy, who scored 24 goals in their title triumph, including a record-breaking streak in 11 consecutive matches.

It was also a spectacular season for winger Riyad Mahrez, who weighed in with 18 goals and was voted PFA Player of the Year.