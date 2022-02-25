Jordan Henderson says his experience of finals can help younger players in the squad as they get ready to take on Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

The 31-year-old midfielder is preparing for his eighth final as a Liverpool player - and a third League Cup final - but says the squad will "treat it as we would any other game".

"We'll just give our all and stay fully focused on what we do as a team," added the Reds captain.

"Of course I can help with my experience and finals I’ve been in. For me, it’s the same. I try to help younger lads to just play football.

"We’ve got big games coming up. At the minute, we’re still in four competitions but that can change very quickly.

"We’re in good form and we need to keep it up."