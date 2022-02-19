Confirmed team news: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Published
Crystal Palace make four changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Brentford last time out.
Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations champion Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and Michael Olise come in.
Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club, with Joel Ward and Will Hughes dropping out, while Odsonne Edouard is on the bench.
Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, J Ayew, Olise, Zaha.
Chelsea return to Premier League action for the first time since 23 January and make four changes to the side won the Club World Cup last Saturday.
Christian Pulisic, Malang Sarr, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech come in with Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and the injured Mason Mount dropping out.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Pulisic, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku.