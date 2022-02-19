Confirmed team news: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Crystal Palace make four changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Brentford last time out.

Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations champion Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and Michael Olise come in.

Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club, with Joel Ward and Will Hughes dropping out, while Odsonne Edouard is on the bench.

Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, J Ayew, Olise, Zaha.