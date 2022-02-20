'It was important to show that reaction' - Rangnick

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to BBC Sport: "Apart from the two managers, everybody probably enjoyed that game. It was not boring, it was always intense and you always expected something to happen. This is what football should be like.

"It took us 15 minutes to get control of the game but then we started to play well; at half time we were fully aware that we had to be on the front foot, but we conceded two goals in two minutes and that changed the whole game obviously.

"The atmosphere was amazing but we showed some maturity and kept our heads. We showed maturity and that was the only way to get control once again."

On Leeds' two goals: "The first one was out of nowhere, the second one they did well. We maybe could have defended it better, but it was 2-2. We had the same experience at Aston Villa, so that was why the reaction was so important.

"This is the kind of attitude we need to show if we are to be successful this season, both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Not only the result, but the way we achieved it, is important for Wednesday [against Atletico Madrid] but also the upcoming league games."