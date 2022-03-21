Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Since recording back-to-back Premier League wins over Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in February and August 2006, Middlesbrough have lost each of their last nine matches with the Blues in all competitions without scoring a single goal.

Chelsea have progressed from 16 of their last 20 FA Cup quarter-final ties, with only Manchester United and Arsenal (both 30) reaching the final four on more occasions than the Blues in the competition’s history (26 times – level with Everton).

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has had a direct hand in four goals in his four appearances against Middlesbrough in all competitions (3 goals, 1 assist).