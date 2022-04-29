'Leicester more than a match for Mourinho's Roma'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Leicester City will feel frustration that they do not have an advantage to take to Italy after their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Jose Mourinho’s Roma at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes deserved their 1-1 draw at the very least and had enough of the possession and territory in the second half to have added to Ademola Lookman’s scrambled equaliser.

Roma will feel they are favourites in front of their own fervent fans in the Stadio Olimpico but Leicester have shown in this campaign they are not daunted by what looks like a testing away assignment.

The defensive partnership of Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans kept Roma quiet and manager Brendan Rodgers will feel disappointed they could not take at least one of the chances their patient passing game carved out in the second half.

Leicester, however, will still travel to Rome with high hopes of reaching their first European final and this is justified after a performance in which they were more than a match for Mourinho’s side.