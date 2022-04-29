Rangnick still looking forward to 'helping United become a real force'

Ralf Rangnick says he will combine his new role as manager of Austria's national team with his consultancy job at Old Trafford as planned.

When his role as interim manager at Old Trafford comes to an end, from next season Rangnick will still work with United for six days a month.

After his first role in international management was announced, the 63-year-old said: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

"I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

"It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager.

"The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation."