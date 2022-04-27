Liverpool v Villarreal: Confirmed team news

Liverpool make three changes from the win over Everton.

Captain Jordan Henderson, defender Ibrahima Konate and forward Luis Diaz replace Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz. Subs: Milner, Keita, Gomez, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott, Williams.

Also three changes for Villarreal.

Pau Torres, Francis Coquelin and Samuel Chukwueze replace Aissa Mandi, Manu Trigueros and the injured Yeremi Pino.

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan, Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Danjuma. Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Mario, Alcacer, Iborra, Trigueros, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Moi Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier, Jorgensen.