Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both these sides are in mid-table and on paper don't have much to play for but it's so tight in there they could finish anywhere between ninth and 15th, and a top-half finish is worth fighting for.

This is actually really difficult to predict, because neither side is exactly flying form-wise - they've both managed one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five games - but I'm going with Southampton because they are at home.

Will's prediction: 0-0

These two are pretty evenly-matched on the pitch and in the table.

Will on Palace boss Patrick Vieira: Arteta is doing a great job so we are very happy with him but Vieira is always going to be linked with a return to Arsenal as a manager.

I talked about Arteta's passion and being an inspiring leader for young players at the club; well, Vieira is clearly the same at Palace. What a statesman he was as a player for us.

I think it is so important to have that connection, with a manager who immediately gets the culture of the city and the club and understands the mindset of the fans.

That doesn't always happen even when you get a good manager, as I guess we found out with Unai Emery, or sometimes it takes a long time. One of the best things about Arteta is that he gets all of that, and did from the start. Vieira has done the same at Palace.

