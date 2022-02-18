Southampton v Everton: Team news

Southampton have no new injury concerns for the visit of Everton, although Nathan Tella is still sidelined.

Nathan Redmond is back in training, while Jan Bednarek and Mohamed Elyounoussi are available after being forced off against Manchester United.

Everton welcome back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has missed two games because of Covid, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to a return.

Demarai Gray, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

Is there a place for Redmond in your Saints XI?

Would you start Mykolenko on his return for the Toffees?