Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles says the warm-weather training camp in Dubai has “come at just the right time” for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies saw their nine-game unbeaten streak ended by Chelsea and then fell to a late defeat at struggling Everton before jetting out to the Middle East during the international break.

A similar trip at the end of January sparked the fine form and Lascelles is hoping for the same outcome from this visit.

“We’re here to have a good, positive time, get some hard work done and then get back and have a strong push to finish the season,” Lascelles told Newcastle’s official website, external.

“It’s great to spend some quality time away with each other – it’s something we all missed during Covid.

“The gaffer is huge on team bonding and, evidently from our last trip, it has a really positive effect on the group.”

Newcastle are nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine games left and Lascelles is taking nothing for granted.

"We’ve got some really tough games coming up, but we’re still full of confidence,” he said.

“We’ve put the defeats behind us and want to pick our form up when we get back.”