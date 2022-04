Tottenham welcome Leicester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were held to a goalless draw against Brentford on Saturday in what was another worrying display in front of goal.

Antonio Conte's side failed to have a shot on target for the second successive game, so what does the Italian need to do to get them scoring again?

It's time to pick your Tottenham starting XI to face Leicester