Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool were made to fight all the way for victory in the Merseyside derby against an Everton side who, understandably, made it their business to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s side and get under Anfield’s skin.

They did it successfully for an hour, forcing Liverpool to overcome a much sterner test than they had to against hapless Manchester United in their previous home game.

Liverpool, however, showed they are capable of fashioning any type of victory and Klopp’s delight at the final whistle was obvious.

The attention now turns to the Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday as Liverpool chase a remarkable quadruple.

Liverpool will be favourites but Villarreal will be dangerous opponents having seen off Juventus and Bayern Munich under the expert guidance of one of the great European coaching specialists, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.