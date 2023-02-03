Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v West Ham

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

I watched West Ham at Derby in the FA Cup on Monday night - the Hammers made changes and still won but they were very average indeed.

You kind of know how they will be set up at St James' Park - to sit in, try to frustrate Newcastle and hit them on the counter-attack - while it will be front football from Eddie Howe's side.

Even without Bruno Guimaraes, who is starting his suspension for his red card against Saints in midweek, I think they will find a way through.

The fact that Newcastle are so watertight at the back really helps when games are tight. We've seen it with them a few times this season already when things aren't perfect with their performance, but they still get the job done.

Schak's prediction: 1-0

West Ham aren't in great form but it is a blow for us that Bruno is suspended for the next three games and we might have to change our formation. Normally, I'd be thinking we could put two or three past them, but one goal will probably be enough to get us the points.

Schak on his Newcastle heroes: Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager who gets the best out of all of his players and we have such a good team now but the one who stands out the most is Bruno, and not just because of how good he is. He might be from Brazil but he is an adopted Geordie already - he is so proud to be playing for us and I love his passion, it shows how much he cares.

