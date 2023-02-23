Panic alarms won't be sounded at Manchester United if they fail to beat Barcelona and Newcastle this week, says Laurie Whitwell, who covers Erik ten Hag's side for The Athletic.

Speaking before Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s evenly poised, but I feel United have got a unison about them, a sort of creative teamwork that they can figure out different moments in games and bring different chances to the table.

"Even if the match goes away from them, they will be able to figure it out.

"People can see there is something building under Erik ten Hag. He seems very calm in press conferences. He understands these are two huge games. If they go and beat Barcelona and beat Newcastle, that is a rubber stamp on what a brilliant first season he has had.

"It could go the other way and the champagne could be put on ice, but I feel it is beyond that. He has a great group of players here that understand their roles and he has been so good with the discipline that the building blocks are in place for future success."

Hear more from 23'35 on BBC Sounds