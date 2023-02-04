Rangers 2-1 Ross County: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Malik Tillman's performance off the bench is perhaps proof that Michael Beale could be more adventurous with his midfield selection in home games, as both the American and Todd Cantwell were key to unlocking Ross County's deep defence.

Trying to find a balance can be tricky, however, as Beale hinted towards when he called for more control late in the game in his post-match comments.

Nicolas Raskin, who made his debut in a late cameo, looks like one who can provide that cool head in midfield, with the Belgian showing composure and class during his brief spell on the pitch.

Doubts remain over the goalkeeping position, however. Jon McLaughlin didn't cover himself in glory for Jordan White's equaliser and you have to question whether the frequent rotation is beneficial.