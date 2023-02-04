Despite suffering defeat at Ibrox, Ross County manager Malky Mackay was "delighted with the application" of his side.

The loss leaves County 10th, one point off the foot of the table, but Mackay will take "confidence going forward".

"To compete here you have to have excellence from everyone," he told BBC Sportsound. "Tactically we read the game well. We take plaudits but we don't take points, which is disappointing.

"We've come out of the January transfer window strongly, we have strength and depth now. As a group, we'll be doing everything to stay in the league."