Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The general narrative around Elland Road in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal has been that the Leeds' hierarchy would use a week that features two games against Manchester United to recruit a replacement before key matches with relegation rivals Everton and Southampton later this month.

Leeds had not won at Old Trafford in the league since 1981 and before kick-off many of their fans were speculating about what their margin of defeat would be, rather than whether they could get something from the game.

That assessment reckoned without a super motivated Leeds team, led by former England futsal head coach Michael Skubala and lethargic hosts, who began with a sloppiness seldom seen under Erik ten Hag since that woeful opening to his tenure that featured defeats by Brighton and Brentford.

Italian teenager Wilfried Gnonto took maximum advantage of the room afforded to him by a failure to track his first-minute surge to the edge of the area by burying his shot in the bottom corner.

If he was watching as Raphael Varane turned Crysencio Summerville's cutback into his own net three minutes after the break, Marsch must have wondered why he could not have enjoyed the same slices of fortune.