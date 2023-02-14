James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

David Moyes has pulled off a proper little revival job.

Since the 14 January defeat at Wolves, which left even the staunchest of the Moyes-in brigade suggesting it was time for a change, it’s been three unbeaten in the Premier League and into the FA Cup fifth round with a convincing win at Derby.

A draw at high-flying Newcastle and Saturday’s point against Chelsea has fans believing the Scot has the players back onside again.

As one fan behind me succinctly put it: “We’re playing like we did last year and they seem to have remembered we are the ones in claret and blue."

We are not out of the woods in the league but there is a renewed belief among players and fans.

It’s Tottenham away on Sunday before a winnable home game with Nottingham Forest and an FA Cup trip to Old Trafford.

We’ll know by then who we’ve got in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League too and all of a sudden it’s “The treble is still on!” rather than “Who is going to replace Moyesie?"

I love this club.