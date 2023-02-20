Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It was just a game that kind of summed up Manchester City's season. Expected to win, expected to keep the pace at the top, and somehow something's not quite right, something doesn't quite click.

"It's football," said Pep Guardiola after the game. It's true, on another day City probably score five or six against Forest. But it just showed that it's not all there for the blues this season. It was, for this season, a definition of 'Typical City'.

City's longest winning run in the Premier League this season is three. Three. For the past four or five seasons we've been used to watching City rack up seven, eight, nine wins or more in a row before dropping points. This inconsistency doesn't leave doubt they won't finish in the top four - but top spot? I'm not so sure.

Taking the positives from the game, Phil Foden looked bright in his first start for just over a month. Out on the right wing he proved a problem for the Forest defence. There were a range of shots with players not always looking for Erling Haaland too. And, the performance was dominating, probably the most commanding for 90 minutes City have been this season.

Would you have taken four points from six in the Arsenal and Forest games before play? Yes. But does it undo the hard work from Wednesday's win in the Emirates? Also yes. City now are not only looking ahead to keep tabs on Arsenal, but I think they're looking over their shoulder too at what Manchester United are doing.