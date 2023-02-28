Selles on Premier League results, squad rotation and preparing the same for Grimsby

Southampton boss Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • After his first two league games produced a win over Chelsea and a loss to relegation rivals Leeds United, Selles said it's important not to get "too high" or "too low" in those moments.

  • Southampton have the same squad available as they did at Elland Road on Saturday, with Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams not ready to play.

  • When asked about rotation for the cup, Selles said: "I have a long squad and everyone is working hard. It's fair to give everyone a chance to play."

  • He also added he wants to "respect" the FA Cup and their opponents.

  • When asked about any different kind of preparation to Premier League matches, Selles said: "It is not about the opponent, but how we are and what we do. If we allow one time to not do our job properly then this can have a negative effect on us."

You can follow Tuesday's FA Cup news conferences and fifth-round build-up here