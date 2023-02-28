Southampton boss Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

After his first two league games produced a win over Chelsea and a loss to relegation rivals Leeds United, Selles said it's important not to get "too high" or "too low" in those moments.

Southampton have the same squad available as they did at Elland Road on Saturday, with Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams not ready to play.

When asked about rotation for the cup, Selles said: "I have a long squad and everyone is working hard. It's fair to give everyone a chance to play."

He also added he wants to "respect" the FA Cup and their opponents.

When asked about any different kind of preparation to Premier League matches, Selles said: "It is not about the opponent, but how we are and what we do. If we allow one time to not do our job properly then this can have a negative effect on us."

You can follow Tuesday's FA Cup news conferences and fifth-round build-up here