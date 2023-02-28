We have to make home games count - Devlin

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin believes home form will be vital as the West Lothian outfit look to recover from three successive defeats in all competitions.

David Martindale's side have an impressive record at the Tony Macaroni Arena, where they play their next three league games, starting against Hibernian on Saturday.

"I know a lot of teams don’t like coming to Livingston so we have to make that count and that is starting next Saturday," said Devlin. "It will be a difficult game against Hibs but it is one we are looking to win."

Devlin also believes there is no need for panic and that it's only small improvements required to help Livingston reclaim their top-half status after defeat to Aberdeen dropped them to seventh.

"We are not happy with the result [at Pittodrie], we are not happy with the performance, but we are happy with the position we are in," he said.

"We are in a good area to attack the last seven, eight games, but we need to be better in both boxes going forward and that is what we need to start doing next Saturday."