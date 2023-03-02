Robinson on Celtic scalp, 'tight' meetings & striker surgery

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s Premiership game with champions Celtic this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the St Mirren boss:

  • St Mirren’s level of performance in the 2-0 home win in September – Celtic’s only domestic defeat this season – was not a “one-off” and they "know what we need from our players to beat Celtic. We have proved we can do that".

  • Robinson is also encouraged by the last two meetings with Celtic despite his side losing 4-0 and 5-1: "It has been three games where we have caused them problems and it has been very tight."

  • Forward Jonah Ayunga is having a knee operation on Thursday, while Declan Gallagher remains out with a hamstring injury.

  • Keanu Baccus, Alex Greive, Scott Tanser and Joe Shaughnessy are recovering from injury and will be assessed.

SNS